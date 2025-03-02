Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOCT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of NOCT opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.45.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
