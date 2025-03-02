Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.