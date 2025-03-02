Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 121,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 106,722 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

