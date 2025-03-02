NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $105.30 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.