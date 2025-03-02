NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 419.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

