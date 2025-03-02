NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTGS. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 52,905 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.