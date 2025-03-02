RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $163.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $133.09.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

