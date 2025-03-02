Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $101,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 785,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

