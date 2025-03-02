Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $100,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,519,977.04. This trade represents a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,160,553 shares of company stock worth $71,809,407. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $63.53 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.