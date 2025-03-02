IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 616 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

FJUN opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

