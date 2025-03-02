Amalgamated Bank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
IEX stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $246.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
