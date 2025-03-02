Amalgamated Bank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.