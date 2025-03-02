Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $18.78

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 322,048 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after acquiring an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

