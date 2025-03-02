CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $15,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 802.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 556,230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428,864 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,873,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

