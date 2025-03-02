MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $22.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLNK. Bank of America downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $666,147.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,109.60. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,298,245.90. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,011 shares of company stock worth $3,888,467. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth about $29,461,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,598,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after buying an additional 310,228 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

