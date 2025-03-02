The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

SMPL stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,916,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

