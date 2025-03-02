Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Burford Capital has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.