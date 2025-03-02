StockNews.com Downgrades Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant Stock Performance

Tennant stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Tennant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tennant by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

