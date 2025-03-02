Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

ENTG stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Entegris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

