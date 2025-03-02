Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 114,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

