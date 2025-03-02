Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock on February 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

NYSE WAB opened at $185.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,145,630.30. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,630,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,509,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,566,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

