Decent Holding Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DXST)

Decent’s (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 3rd. Decent had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Decent Price Performance

Shares of DXST stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Decent has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

About Decent

Further Reading

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes.

