Dixit Joshi Buys 46,051 Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Dixit Joshi bought 46,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($125,683.15).

Man Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EMG opened at GBX 213 ($2.68) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Man Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.87 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.23 ($3.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.44) to GBX 272 ($3.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.44) to GBX 272 ($3.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.17 ($3.66).

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

