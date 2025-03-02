WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGZD opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.