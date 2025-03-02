WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AGZD opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
