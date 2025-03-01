Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Down 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) dropped 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.43). Approximately 15,295,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 12,015,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.19).

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.88.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

