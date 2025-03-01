Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 867,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average session volume of 80,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

