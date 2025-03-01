FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Plans Dividend of $0.12

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance
IGLD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 27,784 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile
