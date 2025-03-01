FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:XIDE)

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1637 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XIDE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.
About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December
