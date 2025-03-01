Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2872 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of BBLB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $96.37.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

