iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Announces $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.75. 82,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

