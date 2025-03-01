Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of FLHY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 144,142 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile
