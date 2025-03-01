iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,080 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.