iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,080 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
