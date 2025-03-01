SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:STOT)

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of STOT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,839 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.
About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF
