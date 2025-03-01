Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 75326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Magna Terra Minerals

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

