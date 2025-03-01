Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $581.57 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.39 and a 200-day moving average of $581.21. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1-year low of $581.57 and a 1-year high of $692.04.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

