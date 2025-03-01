iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:GOVZ)

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of BATS:GOVZ traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 257,034 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

