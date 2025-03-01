Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Declines By 71.5%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of IMPUY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 179,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impala Platinum
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.