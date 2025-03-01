Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Update

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,608,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Metawells Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

KOSK stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 225,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,056. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Metawells Oil & Gas alerts:

About Metawells Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc intends to operate as an oil producer that focuses on the multi-zone development and enhanced oil recovery. The company was formerly known as One Step Vending Corp. and changed its name to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc in January 2024. Metawells Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.