iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock remained flat at $25.77 on Friday. 7,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
About iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.