iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock remained flat at $25.77 on Friday. 7,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Get iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031 IBHK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.