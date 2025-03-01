Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 13.8% – Should You Buy?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) was up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 180,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 73,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

