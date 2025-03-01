Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 6083409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling acquired 18,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.12 ($12,679.06). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.