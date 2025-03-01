Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 6083409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.90%.

In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling acquired 18,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.12 ($12,679.06). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

