National World (LON:NWOR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 49847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.28).

National World Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.60 million, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.76.

About National World

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

