Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QOWZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. 3,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

