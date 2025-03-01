Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 159063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.86).
Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.76. The company has a market cap of £194.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.75.
Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.
Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust
About Odyssean Investment Trust
Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.
Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.
