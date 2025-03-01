Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 159063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.86).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.76. The company has a market cap of £194.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

About Odyssean Investment Trust

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,408.63). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,855 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,368.15 ($5,493.84). Insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

