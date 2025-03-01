Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BATS VCEB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.30. 20,536 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

