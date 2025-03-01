Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1866 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.89. 663,387 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.