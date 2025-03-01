Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1866 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.89. 663,387 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

