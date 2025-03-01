SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) Announces Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Performance
MBNE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Company Profile
