PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Declares Dividend of $0.26

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.
About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
