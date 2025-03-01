PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Declares Dividend of $0.26

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF

The PGIM Short Duration HIgh Yield ETF (PSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of global fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less PSH was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

