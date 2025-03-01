Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Grows By 300.0%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 22,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,068. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on JSAIY shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

