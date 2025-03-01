iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
IBMR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 68,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $25.52.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
