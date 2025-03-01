Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 347.6% in February

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 347.6% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Coffee stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,720. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.42. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

